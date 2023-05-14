It has been publicly reported this week that the University of Arizona’s star quarterback, Jayden de Laura, is a sexual predator; he has admitted committing felony sexual assault in the second degree under Hawaii law (commonly defined as “rape”). I am no longer a UA football fan and will be boycotting UA football games - I will not attend in person and will not watch on television - so long as de Laura is on the team. I urge others to do the same.