Letter: Re: the Dec. 9. article “Lee Enterprises rejects takeover bid from Alden hedge fund”
I was so relieved to receive the news bulletin this morning that Lee Enterprises has rejected the offer of the Alden hedge fund to take over the Star and other newspapers. Readers of the Star should be extremely grateful that they will continue to get strong, local, investigative reporting--as well as support for community events like the Tucson book festival. Newspapers, their readers, and their communities throughout the country that have been acquired by Alden haven't been so lucky.

For example, the Chicago Tribune, once a leading national newspaper, is a shell of its former self since its board of directors sold the paper to Alden in 2020. A long time ago, I worked at the Tribune, and it pains me to see what it's become due to the loss of many fine reporters and editors.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

