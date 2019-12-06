This should be the end for coach Kevin Sumlin! He has done nothing improve Arizona football. Arizona let the right person for the job down and now Navy just finished a 9 and 2 season. Coach Sumlin is not a Pac-12 Coach. How many 4 and 5 star recruits are looking at Arizona football? You can win lots of games with a mix of 3, 4, and 5 star recruits but you need a coach like Coach Rhule at Baylor. The only Coach that bleed Red and Blue on the field tonight was Coach Cecil. Maybe it's time to hire someone who cares about Arizona Football !
Dennis Young
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.