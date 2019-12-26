Letter: Re: the Dec. 24. article “Arizona women ranked higher than UA men — for first time ever”
Letter: Re: the Dec. 24. article "Arizona women ranked higher than UA men — for first time ever"

The Wildcat Women’s Basketball Team is much more entertaining to watch. They play as a team, their basketball fundamentals are more sound than the Men’s Team.

Adia Barnes is the best X’s and O’s coach on campus. Her players get better throughout the season unlike the men players, who’s egos constantly get in the way.

Miller can recruit but gets out-coached all the time, that’s doesn’t happen with Barnes who recruits wisely according to the needs of the team, not on pure talent.

Bill McCulloch

Marana

