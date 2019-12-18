Letter: Re: the Dec. 10. article “Carrie Cecil: Football — and fluids — pump through our veins during busy week”
In the article "Carrie Cecil: Football — and fluids — pump through our veins during busy week” The AZ Star published that Rescue Me Wellness is only run by medically licensed personnel, yet last month in the article titled "IV-drip lounges spring up in Tucson as unregulated treatment trend spreads" Patty Machelor wrote about Revive Tucson - Mobile IV "Blanchard, a certified nurse practitioner in Tucson, started Revive after learning about services being offered in Las Vegas and recognizing an opportunity to bring a similar service here"

Abdul Khan

Downtown

