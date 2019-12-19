Letter: Re: the Dec. 15. article “Edward Celaya: Drink and 'scoot? You'll fly -- into the ground”

Mr. Celaya: Great Opinion Article!!! You should be commended for having the courage to admit a BIG mistake...and... in print for all to see and hopeful profit from your advice.
You express yourself well on the dangers of driving cars, electronic scooters, and, I might add, riding a bicycle, after drinking...I might add as well, smoking pot l!!.
Suggestion: Consider writing an article on the dangers of allowing drinking on the University of Arizona (UofA) Campus. The UofA should be declared as Alcohol Free Zone!!
The tragic alcohol related accidental death of an 18 year old UofA Student is tragic evidence that the consumption/sale of alcohol within the Arizona University System must be prohibited; including the "off campus" consumption and a return to campus "under the influence"
I hope that you will support this and initiate efforts in protecting the Health and Safety of the University Community.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
