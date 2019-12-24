Letter: Re: the Dec. 16. article “Letters to the editor”
Sending thanks to the Northwest Fire Department for their take on The ‘Night Before Christmas ‘ with safety first. In this busy season of buying and wrapping gifts, addressing and sending Christmas cards, and in my case, posting parcels of gifts around the nation, not to mention food shopping, meal planning and preparation and out of town house guests when it comes to decorating we may forget not to overload an electrical socket, or use an indoor extension cord outdoors. So, THANK YOU NW Fire Department for this great version of the classic poem to remind us to be safe. And thank you to all firefighters for your help throughout the year. I, for one among many, am very grateful you are there for us. Merry Christmas (maybe not PC but we are talking about the Christmas holiday here!) My best wishes for a safe 2020, Barbara Gates

Barbara Gates

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

