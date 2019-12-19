Letter: Re: the Dec. 17. article “Letters to the editor”

Money talks. A Yale study found that from 2000-2016 fossil fuel industry, transportation, and utility lobbies outspent environmental groups and the renewable energy industry 10 to 1 on climate change legislation. No climate change legislation was passed during those years or since.
And here we are: climate change is accelerating before our eyes. We see it. Yet no legislation gets passed. Bills, good bills such as HR763 in the House, have been introduced in Congress. They languish in committees.
Voters of both parties must talk to their senators and representatives louder, more frequently and in greater numbers than ever to drown out the special interest voices. It’s easy with email. Go to congress.gov and tell your representative and Senators McSally and Sinema to support revenue-neutral carbon pricing legislation such as HR763 in the House. Urge your representative and senators to join the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucuses in the House and Senate. Drain the swamp for real.
Jerry Borchardt
East side
