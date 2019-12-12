Re: the Dec. 11 article "Pima: OT covered by US grant is bad deal for taxpayers."
Operation Stonegarden funds are not the cause of increased retirement costs for Sheriff’s Deputies. They are the vehicle by which Deputies are gaining so much overtime prior to retirement that it greatly increases how much they are paid in retirement. The rules are the problem, not the federal funding.
The same thing happens in all Police and Fire Departments and there is a very simple solution. Make those retirements exactly like that of the Military: 50% at 20 years and an additional 2.5% for each year over 20 up to 75% at 30 years.
If that system is good enough for the military, it is good enough for Police and Fire. Military, like Police and Fire put their lives on the line every day. Why should public sector employees be allowed to manipulate their hours so that it greatly increases the amount they are paid in retirement?
Military, Fire and Police should all be on the same system.
Jon Hurtado
Northwest side
