Re: the Dec. 8 article "In memory of m y husband, Timothy Gassen."

Sarah, I’m so upset about Tim, I’m so sorry for you, I want to relate to you what Tim did for me and what kind of person he was. When he made the WHA hall of fame hockey cards he included me. I was not a HOF player but when people asked why I was in the cards , he said I was a close friend of his. He called me one day and said ,do you know what today is? 43years ago today you won the longest game ever played in WHA history, that is what kind of person he was, I will truly miss him and his enthusiasm ,whit dedication, loyalty and friendship

Paul Hogansony

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.