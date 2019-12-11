Re: the Dec. 8 article "In memory of m y husband, Timothy Gassen."
Sarah, I’m so upset about Tim, I’m so sorry for you, I want to relate to you what Tim did for me and what kind of person he was. When he made the WHA hall of fame hockey cards he included me. I was not a HOF player but when people asked why I was in the cards , he said I was a close friend of his. He called me one day and said ,do you know what today is? 43years ago today you won the longest game ever played in WHA history, that is what kind of person he was, I will truly miss him and his enthusiasm ,whit dedication, loyalty and friendship
Paul Hogansony
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.