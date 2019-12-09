Sarah,
I feel your loss. I know your loss. I have recently experienced the same loss as you. My beloved, my best friend passed away on June 12, 2019. He was 59 years old. His surgery ended in his peace, also.
Life can and will go on as half of a whole. You will find this out in the coming days and months, years, decades.
It's lonely and heartbreaking and full of laughter if you allow yourself to remember the good times, the funny stories, the silly antics that made your "guy" so special.
My heart is broken for you.
I pray that the peace and understanding of God's grace will pour over you and wash your tears gently.
I'm so sorry.
Elise Puhala
Southeast side
