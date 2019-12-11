The University of Arizona (UofA) Navy ROTC, in providing a 78th Memorial Service for those 1177 USS Arizona Navy Servicemen who gave their lives so that we can live in a Constitutional Representative Democracy, are fulfilling their Duty! However, the $25/$20 fee for participation in the 5K run/walk vitiates the UofA Navy ROTC efforts by paying them for providing this Memorial Service. Once again....It is their Duty!
The use of this Memorial Service as a fundraiser, for any group, perverts the very nature of the Memorial Service. The pre-registration cost at $25 for https://runsignup.com/ and $20 at the event.
This USS Arizona Memorial Service has been converted, by the University of Arizona, not surprisingly, into a money-making SCAM!!!
This fee should have been removed; the 5K run/walk open to all who wish to participate, without cost, in honor of these 1177 men.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
