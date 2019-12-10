My deepest sympathy Sarah, for the loss of your husband Tim. I never met Tim, but I remember reading the column he wrote about Tyler Trent the young Purdue fan who was there to cheer on his team even though he was very sick at the time. Purdue produced an upset win over Tim’s team the Ohio State Buckeyes. In one sentence in that column we discover the kind heart Tim had. “If running up the score in a football game helped Tyler Trent live one more minute that he wanted to live, then go ahead and run up the score, I thought. Put 100 points on the Buckeyes, if you can.” This statement says everything about Tim’s humanity and points to one of many, many reasons why Sarah will miss him so much. Sarah, thank you for giving all of us a voice through your work at the Arizona Daily Star, may you be comforted.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.