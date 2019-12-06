Newly elected Mayor Regina Romero has affirmed Tucson being an "immigrant welcoming community" not differtiating between legal or illegal immigrants, so the inference is both. The residents of Tucson just voted overwhelmingly by 70 percent to reject the city becoming a sanctuary for illegal immigrants. Yet here Romero is with her "welcoming" statement. As for legal immigrants, the city and county are projecting to spend over $500,000 taking care of Central Americans who were "welcomed" here, using tax payer monies, coming from either local or federal funding. And Romero is "welcoming" more. Additionally, Romero and the city have enjoined a federal suit against building of the border wall. Mayor Romero, the Tucson City Council and the Pima Board of Supervisors are comprised of far left liberal Progressives, who are essentially for open borders, for abolishing ICE and decriminalizing illegal entry into the country. Meanwhile, Tucson remains economically challenged and well behind other cities like Phoenix in economic growth, job creation, better wages, etc. THAT should be Romero's focus.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.