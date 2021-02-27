Letter: Re: the December 31 column "Tucson's elderly, vulnerable hit hard by lack of affordable housing"

Re: the oct. 11, 2020 article "Elderly in Tucson hit hard by lack of affordable housing."
Patty Machelor wrote a compelling piece regarding older adults the combination of low housing inventory, rising rental rates, and the economic downturn created by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have identified a need in our communities, and it is not surprising that the community members interviewed were female. Arizona ranks 38th for the share of poverty in America, with 13.8% of working-age women in Arizona having incomes below the poverty line in 2019. We must advocate for a statewide program that will model the Housing Phoenix Plan unanimously approved by the Phoenix City Council in June of last year. Phoenix has committed to building or rehabilitating 50,000 homes by 2030 to address the shortage in their community. It is vital for the wellbeing of our state's most vulnerable community members that we get ahead of this issue while we still have time. I urge community members to contact their city officials and state representatives to advocate their support for affordable housing projects to help meet this need.
Sophie German
Midtown
