Letter: Re: the Feb. 11. article “Scholarship-search time is here”
I am a geezer of modest means, product of public, parochial and private school education. I too feel I am qualified to opine on Proposition 208. Somewhere in the course of 24 years of schooling I learned a little math and a realization that education has costs. Having a $10 calculator helps me do the math needed to dispel the notion that tax increases under Prop 208 will be ruinous to Arizona.

I’ll oversimplify here but if as an individual Arizona taxpayer I have $1M in taxable income my current state income tax burden is $45K. And under Prop 208 I’d pay $11,250 on my first $250K and $60K on $750K for a total of $71,250. That’s $26,250 or 58.33% more than I’m now paying but just 2.625% of my total taxable income.

Personally I wouldn’t begrudge that expense for the benefit of the woefully underfunded public schools of our state, which I count on to educate my great-grandsons.

Frank Bergen

Northeast side

