Letter: Re: the Feb. 12. article “Zoo Officials: Small group should not derail Reid Park Zoo improvements for everyone.”
The Tucson Zoo claims that a "small group" opposes their plans to eliminate the north duck pond and take Barnum Hill for the expansion plans for a tiger habitat. So far, over 28,000 Tucsonans ave signed a petition to stop these plans. Whenever our family has visited the zoo, it's always included a visit to the duck pond. I'm heartbroken that an organization that claims to care for animals will eliminate a habitat for hundreds of ducks, which you can feed and interact with, in favor of a habitat for only two tigers which can be only seen at a distance. There are ample areas in Reid Park that are lightly used. If the zoo managers really loved and respected animals, all animals, they'd rethink their plans

Robert Heacock

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

