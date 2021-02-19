 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Feb. 13. article “Greg Hansen: Wildcats' freshmen appear to be having fun, freedom — and a future at UA”
It’s great pulling for Adia Barnes and her special, national title-contending team. Watching Coach Miller loosen the reins and let this squad play a little freer this season is almost as good as seeing us go into the postseason, knowing we’d likely lose two or three undeveloped freshmen to all the recruiting hype. This is my team this year - Tucson’s and UA’s team - and they’re are playing, hard, and learning to be better. Let’s finish strong this season, support the women for a potential title run, and have both teams come back ,intact, next year with experience.

Hunter Williams

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

