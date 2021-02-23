Letter: Re: the Feb. 14. article “Letter: Gov. Ducey censure by AZ Republican Party”

I received my first COVID vaccination last Wednesday the 10th of February at TCC. The people there were marvelous! They made the process a pleasant experience. I went there with the usual amount of trepidation about getting a shot and was just bowled over by the people working there. The fireman who put the needle in was a great stick! Never felt a thing. I just had to write this quick letter to say THANK YOU to all the people working there, and to let them know I will be wearing a smile when I see them next month for my second shot.
Michelle Lynn
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.