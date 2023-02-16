What is wrong with our Arizona Legislature that one party--Senate's newly-formed Committee on Director Nominations--can deny the approval of one of the best candidates for the Arizona Health Chief because of a partisan belief in anti-masking?? And, the way they did it, with personal denigration of the nominee with no respect for her experience and actions because they disagreed with covid preparations and safety. How dare they? Pima County, besides being the home of Tucson as well as two Indian Reservations, managed the pandemic with best practices, no thanks to the GOP governor and legislature. Theresa Cullen has been an excellent Director of the Pima County Health Department, particularly in covering all the bases of pandemic needs, vaccinations and many other public health needs over the past two years. Shame.