Letter: Re: the Feb. 14. article “Sarah Gassen: Want a stronger Pima County? Help send a child to quality pre-k”

Re: the Feb. 14 article "It's time we expand access to quality pre-K education."
Thanks to Sarah Gassen for reminding us what a difference a quality pre-k education can make. This early education can help close the opportunity gap and in doing so also help narrow income inequality. As a career teacher, I can testify that kids who start out behind seldom catch up. Pre-k gets all kids ready for school. Like the ladders out of poverty proposed in President Biden’s relief bill, quality education can help put America on the road to equity. We the people can speak up to those who represent us locally and nationally, from supporting quality pre-k education to the tax credit increases that will end the taxing of 5 million Americans INTO poverty, and help 17 million out of poverty. Time to use the phone and the pen to give our elected representatives a heads up to support these important initiatives.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
