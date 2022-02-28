Letter: Re: the Feb. 16. article “Letter: Re: the Feb. 11. article “'Gruesome' declawing of cats would be banned under proposed Ariz. law””

Re: thew Feb. 10 article "House committee votes to ban declawing of cats."
I foster kittens for a local (Tucson) non-profit shelter. When people find out, sooner or later the topic of declawing comes up. My answer is always the same: DO NOT DECLAW! There are so many alternatives to declawing: sprays to keep the cat away, caps that go over their claws, alternate scratching options such as cardboard and sisal scratchers, behavior training, or simply clipping the claws like you'd clip your fingernails. More often than not, what I've found is simple ignorance to what declawing is. Most think it's somehow just removing the nail. What is actually is is amputating the cat's digit at the first knuckle. The results are, among other negative side effects, arthritis & nerve damage &, often, ingrown nails that will grow & curl under the skin. All of these put the cat in constant pain & will often make the negative behavior trait even worse because the cat is in pain & doesn't understand why. If your furniture is more important than your pet, you do not need that pet.
Kelly Kay
Southeast side
