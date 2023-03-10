The Senate hearing regarding Dr. Admiral Theresa Cullen’s nomination for director of Department of Health Services was a sham. The panel, chaired by Senator Jake Hoffman, was an attack on science by ignorance and political extremism.

Hoffman is a dangerous partisan hack with no knowledge of public health. As a fake elector, he sought to overturn Arizonans’ votes in 2020. He runs a digital-marketing company that once formed a fake left-wing front group to disseminate disinformation. He’s a career liar.

In contrast, Dr. Cullen, a dedicated public servant, served as Assistant Surgeon General, as a physician on the Tohono O’odham reservation, and in Africa treating Ebola patients. She led the Pima Health Department through the COVID pandemic.

Dr. Cullen answered every question in good faith with professionalism. Hoffman’s “Have you stopped beating your wife?” type questions, were not in good faith. He doesn’t know what that means.

Arizona lost.

Alison Jones

Midtown