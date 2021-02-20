Letter: Re: the Feb. 17. article “Arizona’s prison population declines by 11% during pandemic”

Re: the Feb. 17 article "AZ's prison population declines by 11% during COVID pandemic."
Wondering whether decriminalizing of recreational marijuana use has resulted in release of any prisoners.
And whether the reduction in prisoners has "hurt their bottom line"; that is to say, who runs the prisons, what funds them, who gets paid, and what impact does the reduction in prisoners have on that monetary stream?
There are many compelling reasons for criminal justice reform; not the least of which is systemic racism, but also corporate greed and the foolish criminalization of marijuana. Curious that pandemic--not progressive legislation--has reduced the prison population. Sounds like it will ramp back up as the pandemic recedes.
Brett Wilmore
Midtown
