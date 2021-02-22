Letter: Re: the Feb. 19. article “Arizona bill would allow businesses to ignore city, county mask mandates”

Re: the Feb. 20 article "Arizona bill would allow businesses to ignore city, county mask mandates."
One of the things we have learned by now is that mask prevent spread of disease, especially when we have an airborne virus. We have regional studies and international studies that show that masks work. Yet the Republicans continue to press for their anti-science provision that masks are repressive and constitute a burden to our freedom. His statement that masks are demeaning is just straight wrong. There is nothing demeaning about helping your neighbors avoid the potentially deadly virus. Arizona has been the worst place in the nation to get the virus twice already. Lets make it the place a third straight time - ignore the mask mandate.
Thomas Walsh
Northeast side
