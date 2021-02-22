 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Feb. 19. article “Arizona bill would allow businesses to ignore city, county mask mandates”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Feb. 19. article “Arizona bill would allow businesses to ignore city, county mask mandates”

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 20 article "Arizona bill would allow businesses to ignore city, county mask mandates."

One of the things we have learned by now is that mask prevent spread of disease, especially when we have an airborne virus. We have regional studies and international studies that show that masks work. Yet the Republicans continue to press for their anti-science provision that masks are repressive and constitute a burden to our freedom. His statement that masks are demeaning is just straight wrong. There is nothing demeaning about helping your neighbors avoid the potentially deadly virus. Arizona has been the worst place in the nation to get the virus twice already. Lets make it the place a third straight time - ignore the mask mandate.

Thomas Walsh

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News