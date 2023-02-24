Free transit is an investment in our community, not an expense. It is a major economic development tool from accessibility for all, employment opportunity, and land use efficiency standpoints. It also creates safer roads and is better for the environment.

In addition to the ideas Mr. Clinco provided regarding funding free transit, we should look to both those who would benefit, and what would incentivize lower car usage. Beyond the benefits above, municipalities benefit from less wear and tear on the road which means less repair expense, and more infill development which utilizes existing infrastructure. Landlords benefit because they can charge more for properties closer to transit. Vehicle sales tax, rental car tax and parking lot taxes can all also be used to dis-incentivize car usage if transit is free.