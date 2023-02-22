Demion Clinco's 2/19 op-ed offering several good options to fairly and painlessly fund our transit system so that we can keep it fare-free is right on the money.

The savings of fare-free transit come from many places, including that there is no need to pay for an expensive fare-collection system.

In a time when we must act to reduce the effects of climate change, boosting transit use is one of the most efficient ways we can invest funds for a maximum reduction in carbon emissions. Making transit free and easy to use has been proven to increase ridership.

Folks who don't use transit benefit directly, too. Would you rather drive with 40 cars surrounding you, one one bus next to you with 40 people on it? Adequately funded fare-free transit can turn gridlock into free-flowing traffic.

Steve Farley

Retired Arizona State Senator

Steve Farley

West side