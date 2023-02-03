Re: the Feb 2 letter "EV's and fuel tax for roads."

I lease an EV. I believe that EVs should contribute to maintaining the roadways. Currently gas taxes are consumption based. The more you use the more you pay.

If you have a hybrid you contribute less than if you have a full size SUV. Does the author think a hybrid should be taxed more because they consume less?

EVs are usually rated, by the EPA, at over 100 equivalent miles per gallon of gas consumption.

For 10,000 miles traveled here are what the gas taxes would be (using $0.374/gallon tax):

Full Size SUV (20 mpg) 10,000/20 x $.374 = $187

Hybrid (35 mpg) 10,000/35 X $.374 = $107

EV (100 mpg) 10,000/100 X $.374 = $37

I’m good with that.

Tom Fitzgerald

SaddleBrooke