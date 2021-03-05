Letter: Re: the Feb. 20. article “Letter: What Democrats stand for”

Democrat propaganda has led Mr. Dreis astray.
Republicans believe:
- The strength of our nation lies with the individual that each person's dignity, freedom, ability, and responsibility must be honored.
-Equal rights, equal justice, and equal opportunity for all, regardless of race, creed, sex, age, or disability.
-In free enterprise and encouraging individual initiative have brought this nation opportunity, economic growth, and prosperity.
-That government must practice fiscal responsibility and allow individuals to keep more of the money they earn.
-That the proper role of government is to provide for the people only those critical functions that cannot be performed by individuals or private organizations, and that the best government is that which governs the least.
-That the most effective, responsible, and responsive government is the government closest to the people.
-That the Republican Party is the best vehicle for translating these ideals into successful government principles.
This list could be longer, but I only have 160 words to work with.
Rafael Polo