Letter: Re: the Feb. 24. article “With Cate Reese out, uninspired Wildcats fall to UCLA, 64-46”

When I found out that the only change to the starting lineup after a promised shakeup was that Koi Love would start, I knew we were in trouble. Is that really the best idea that Barnes can come up with? Both Pellington and Yeaney dribble way too much, and are looking for their shot more than looking to pass. The result is poor ball movement and too many last second bad shots. It's too bad they are both coming back next year as the team desperately needs a new look. Ware and Chavez were both highly touted recruits, but neither has been able to deliver. I keep hearing what a great recruiter Barnes is, but almost every other team in the Pac-12 has equal or better talent than Arizona. Rebounding has been a problem all year, and Barnes still hasn't fixed it. Instead she complains about lack of effort.
Jerome Hallberg
Oro Valley
