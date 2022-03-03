Letter: Re: the Feb. 24. article “With Cate Reese out, uninspired Wildcats fall to UCLA, 64-46”

A wise person once said you can dribble or shoot too much, but you can't rebound too much. After watching the recording of the game, I saw that Pellington and Yeaney deserve credit for playing hard, and I welcome them back next year when they might have some more help. Coach Barnes is right, many players are still not boxing out the way they should, as UCLA had way too many second and third shots. Players like Thomas, Pueyo and Ware need to be more aggressive on offense. Ware needs to stop bringing the ball down to waist level where it can be stolen, and she needs to follow her shot. She acts like she's afraid of contact. Meanwhile, Barnes should play Sanchez and Vonleh more, Ware less. The Cats really need to work on their ball movement to avoid taking so many bad shots late in the shot clock.
Jerome Hallberg
Oro Valley
