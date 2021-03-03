Letter: Re: the Feb. 27. article “Letter: Happy Anniversary Everyone!”

In her letter Gayle Adams celebrates the 9th anniversary of the Adams et al v. USFS court decision. She says “we all won”. I disagree. Those of us who use the Coronado National Forest all lost. Big time.
Our congress, at the behest of the Republicans, refuses to properly fund the USFS. The lack of funding has led to poor forest management. Yes, we own the forest but now no one is maintaining it. The result is terribly destructive fires that have made much of the mountain unusable.
So, Ms. Adams, how much effort have you expended trying to get Congress to replace the funding you are so proud of eliminating? Let me guess. The answer is none. I hope you enjoy the burned stumps of Ponderosa Pine. They make me sad to realize that Americans like you are unwilling to properly care for what they own.
Steven Brown
Midtown
