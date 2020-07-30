You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Feb. 4. article “Sunday’s TV news shows”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Feb. 4. article “Sunday’s TV news shows”

In a normal "Back to School" year there would be tears ad cheers in the elementary school in N. Royalton, Ohio where I was the school secretary in the 80's. I was also the first responder after the teacher sent an ill child to the office. I contracted strep and conjunctivitis a few times but no lice. Playgrounds are hazardous even taking out the equipment there was broken bones, knocked out teeth, lots of blood and even a snake bite that required a tetanus shot.

My job was to soothe the student until I could reach a parent or the fire department. I also administered ADHD medications. Our school system's requirement was vaccinations needed to attend. Provided for free in clinics.

Now compound all of this by those students with disabilities, such as asthma and seizures, with the possibility that COVID-19 may infect the staff and other students. "Welcome Back to School, Not".

June Brownlee

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News