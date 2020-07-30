Letter: Re: the Feb. 4. article “Sunday’s TV news shows”

In a normal "Back to School" year there would be tears ad cheers in the elementary school in N. Royalton, Ohio where I was the school secretary in the 80's. I was also the first responder after the teacher sent an ill child to the office. I contracted strep and conjunctivitis a few times but no lice. Playgrounds are hazardous even taking out the equipment there was broken bones, knocked out teeth, lots of blood and even a snake bite that required a tetanus shot.
My job was to soothe the student until I could reach a parent or the fire department. I also administered ADHD medications. Our school system's requirement was vaccinations needed to attend. Provided for free in clinics.
Now compound all of this by those students with disabilities, such as asthma and seizures, with the possibility that COVID-19 may infect the staff and other students. "Welcome Back to School, Not".
June Brownlee
East side
