Through innovation and investment, Republic Services is committed to advancing recycling and circularity. Across the country, only about a third of America’s waste is diverted for recycling. Plastics are often downcycled into textiles or plastic block instead of becoming a new bottle or jug, while glass gets downcycled into fiberglass or is crushed and used in construction. These downcycled applications have few options for further recycling. We’re working to keep recyclables in the circular economy longer, which will reduce the need for virgin materials and help protect the environment. Republic will open the nation’s first Polymer Center later this year, which will process plastics from markets including Tucson, to enable greater plastics circularity. Supporting a circular economy is challenging but achievable with investment and commitment. Republic Services has the infrastructure and focus on sustainability to affect real change.