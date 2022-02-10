Letter: Re: the Feb. 8. article “Do you vote early? You could lose that right under bill OK'ed by Arizona Senate panel”

AZ voters have been voting by mail for literally decades - since 1991.
According to the U.S. Elections project, in Nov. 2020 an average of almost 72% of all Arizonans used vote-by-mail.
Senator Gowan wants to do away with vote-by-mail with SB1404, claiming voters might miss crucial information if they use their mail-in vote too soon. Senator Wendy Rogers supports him, claiming voter fraud, after a multitude of such legal challenges were thrown out of court, and the Maricopa CyperNinjas disappeared in disgrace and bankruptcy.
AZ voters are proud of their safe, secure, convenient vote-by-mail election system.
Senator Gowan should look at how many REPUBLICANS voted by mail: 1,238,488 requested ballots, 73.8% returned them.
SB1404 is simply another egregious effort at voter suppression. Voters: please call or email your senators, or use Request to Speak, and say NO to SB1404.
Jennifer Dawson
Midtown
