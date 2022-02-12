Letter: Re: the Feb. 9. article “Schools' spending cap is a 'ticking time bomb,' Arizona schools chief tells lawmakers”

Re: the Feb. 9 article "Schools chief: Looming cuts a 'time bomb'."
Shamefully, Arizona is ranked the 46th/47th state out of 50 when it comes to education by various research organizations (i.e. Annie E. Casey Foundation, US News & World Report). Yet our Governor and Legislature are constantly trying to cut the funding for public schools in order to make their plan for vouchers look good. They have raided Arizona's Land Trust and are known for disappointing teachers and parents (Prop. 123). Anytime the citizenry tries to get enough money to fund a decent public education for our children (Prop 208), the current administration and legislature cut the education budget by the additional amount that is raised by citizen action.
Our schools are very stressed now--not enough qualified teachers who will work for Arizona peanuts. If Governor Ducey thinks that tax breaks are important in attracting businesses, he needs to think again. Good schools and good roads are WAY more important.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
