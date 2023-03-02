Mayor Romero’s push to plant native trees really shows excellent botanical vision. Our native trees, once established, require little or no watering. Their shade keeps landscapes cooler and slows evaporation, increasing our comfort and allowing other plants to grow under their canopies. Their fallen leaves provide mulch to hold moisture and promote soil health. Roots find their pathways deep into the soil, aerating and allowing rain to infiltrate. So sometimes using water actually saves water! One golf course, on the other hand, does use a million gallons of water per day without any benefit to the land and climate. The same is true of lawns.