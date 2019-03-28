Can the public have examples of these actions taken or decisions made? What opportunity do those who are "anti-law enforcement" have to defend such actions?
Are these meetings public? Where are notes recorded so the community can review and make informed decisions?
If these allegations are true, the "think-and-act according to party line" is unfortunate, unhealthy, and certainly not something that moves our city and community forward.
We need people who can process independent thought, can critically think, and act in the best interest of the community they serve.
Looking forward to answers to the questions above.
Carl Wulff
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.