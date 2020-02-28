Letter: Re: the Feb. 26. article “Arizona's most populous county becomes gun 'sanctuary'”

Your bias is showing.
The article states “They can also bypass background checks if they buy their firearms at a gun show.” This repeats the latest anti-gun lie and misleads everyone.
Laws are not suddenly suspended at a gun show. Nor are there laws unique to gun shows. Background checks are still required for any sale by a dealer or anyone who sells more than a few guns in a year. (i.e. anything that looks commercial). Sales of a gun between private parties is legal, just as it is every day, anywhere. And just like outside of a gun show, any responsible buyer or seller is likely to be concerned about the history of that gun, so they likely will exchange a form of identification and do a bill of sale.
Gun shows are simply not the major issue anti-gun crowd makes them out to be.
Please stop propagating these biased and uninformed beliefs. It’s not responsible journalism.
Mike Pflueger
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.