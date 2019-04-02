RE: the February 20 article "Syringe-service programs are good public-health policy."
I have been sober for 20 years. Back in the 90's when I was an active drug user, I volunteered to have a syringe program delivered to my house. I was the only outlet (they told me) in my little town. They came about once every two weeks and I gathered syringes from everyone I knew. It was usually up to 50 syringes I turned in-that's 100 a month. They would give me 1 syringe extra for every person that gave me syringes usually about 5-6. Every time they came they would inform me of addiction treatment services that were available in my area. Every week I said thank you, but no thanks. This went on for over a year. Then I became homeless and I could not collect and meet with them anymore. When I got sober 2 years later I knew where to go, because they always informed me of service's. I am now completing a master's in addiction counseling and I am a contributing member of society. I knew how to access services because of the syringe service program. It is vital in our community. If we can offer it to people on the streets there would not be so many used needles in alleys where children can find them. The HIV and Hep C epidemic would substantially go down Homeless people would have more access to health care and there would be less cost with ER visits. All around it is good for everyone.
Tina-Marie Smith
West side
