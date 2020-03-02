Letter: Re: the Feb. 27. article “Commentary: Trump's 'totally prepared' coronavirus pledge will be put to the test”

Clearly the the federal government is totally unprepared to deal with COVID 19 at this juncture. Arizona Government and the health providers of Arizona need to formulate a plan of action now. right now. before the systems become overwhelmed and many health workers become infected. What can we learn from Wuhan? Do we have enough masks, isolation units. What is the protocol for testing, treatment , hopitalization. isolation, air control? How will patients be directed to which hospitals? Do we have enough supplies to protect our health workers?
Telling people to wash their hands and self quarantine is just not going to cut it when dealing with a disease where we dont know the incubation period, dont know the infection rate , what we do know so far is that 20% of the people who become infected need hospitalization and the mortality rate is about 2% and that it affects the elderly more than the average population.
armin sternberg
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.