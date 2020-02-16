Letter: Re: the Feb. 10. article “Commentary: Trump's wall is bulldozing the borderlands”

I just returned from Organ Pipe National Monument. I am a steward in Babad Du’ag - the Catalina Mountains and my dear friend James Martinez is an extraordinary steward at Waw Giwulk on the Tohono O'odham Nation.
Wells should not be dug in our International Biosphere Reserve to build this wall in this extreme environment where endangered Sonoyta mud turtles (Kinosternon sonoriense longifemorale), pupfish and snails are struggling for life in Quitobaquito Spring right by the border wall and where a small population of pronghorn reside. Please, we must safeguard and protect the natural and cultural heritage of our International Biosphere Reserve. How could this destructive wall, bulldozers and other damaging vehicles possibly be permitted in this critical habitat - the only place in our world where the Sonoyta mud turtle lives in this tiny spring? It is astounding and deeply disheartening. This is not about partisan politics! This is about life preservation.
Dr. Amy Eisenberg
Northwest side
