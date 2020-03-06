Letter: Re: the Feb. 28. article “Former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Sterling Lewis dies at 32 from valley fever”
I am a Valley Fever survivor of 15 years, once you get it, it's yours for life. VERY nice tribute to who Sterling was & his accomplishments....however....VF was simply mentioned cause of death& STOPPED there...it's the best kept secret in Az & 1000's die & suffer daily from,this biohazard disease that is a fungas that grows in the soil....one spore inhaled will & does take ones life away....this isn't uncommon....there are NO words for the suffering...it happens daily & is on the rise...there is NO cure....why not publish what VF is & how its affecting so many people's lives.....lack of knowledge by Drs is insurmountable....theres a cure out there however the govt will not fund it....we suffer with many physical issues....no help....no relief...if the truth were told who would want to visit or live in Az??? I challenge you....do some research...get educated....then why not write an artical of what this poor man endured & suffered from govts lack of funding & care....

Candace Onderlinde

Southeast side

