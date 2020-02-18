Letter: Re: the Feb. 15. article “Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Adia Barnes' agenda at Arizona ahead of schedule in fourth season”

Greg Hansen has made an insightful comment about salaries being out of control for college level coaches and the lack of money for the players whose talent and skill draw millions of college fans and their money. I have difficulty coming to terms with the fact that many regular students end up with a life-time of debt to earn a degree and one and done kids walk away with two semesters fully paid and the adoration of fans who will never see them play again. I enjoy basketball but sadly and hypocritically I have been part of this madness. Let those players who want to be pros go straight from high school. No college degree is needed to play in the NBA. Parents hire the agents, and once an agent is hired - no college eligibility. Nike and the other shoe companies have ruined college sports and if you don't believe me read the book by Joshua Hunt, "University of Nike." Let's get the shoe companies out of college sports.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.