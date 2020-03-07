Letter: Re: the Feb. 29. article “Isabella's Ice Cream calls it quits after losing $30k lawsuit”

Re: the Feb. 29 article "Isabella's Ice Cream dissolves after rocky road of a lease feud."
Of course I don't know the details, but here's what I do know. Isabella's Ice Cream was a successful family run business, and they put their heart and soul into it. From the outside, I would think San Augustine would have no problem leasing the space the Johnson's gave up, and for seemingly understandable reasons. With all the buildings going up around San Augustine it's now a most popular commercial center. St. Augustines was not left high and dry. Had they been, that would be different. To sue the Johnsons was cold hearted and unnecessary. I'll miss their ice cream, but wish them well.
Ginia Desmond
Downtown
