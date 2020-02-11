Letter: Re: the Feb. 6. article “Laura Conover: Here's why I want to be your Pima County Attorney”

Re: the Feb. 6 article "We need a county attorney who's devoted to reform."
Laura Conover has hit several key points just right. One item often overlooked is that even if our current and last previous County Attorneys were great, it still adds up to 44 years without much change. It is time to turn a new leaf in law enforcement. It is time to seek someone outside the system to run this important office. It is time to stop putting small level drug offenders in jail in order to increase conviction rates. Let's go after the big fish.
It has been too long without the view of someone from outside the current system. Insiders have been calling the tune for more than 4 decades. We can do better.
John Yoakum
Downtown
