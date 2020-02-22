Letter: Re: the Feb. 13. article “Letter: AZ Democrats propose gun ban making owners criminals”
Letter: Re: the Feb. 13. article "Letter: AZ Democrats propose gun ban making owners criminals"

Democrats in California have banned everything including spitballs. Yet the carnage still continues in that state. My registered rifles and handguns have sat peacefully in the gun safe for decades and have never killed anyone. Democrats just cannot understand it is NOT the weapon but the person behind it that needs to be regulated. At the federal level mandate that anyone using an unregistered weapon in the course of any crime automatically be sentenced to life in prison. Quit wasting time turning legal gun owners into criminals and go after the real criminals.

William McCarey

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

