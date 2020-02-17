Letter: Re: the Feb. 13. article “Letter: AZ Democrats propose gun ban making owners criminals”

Rep. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, said the legislation (to decrease taxes) would increase that allowance annually according to inflation. So the reduction in state revenues would be $4.2 million the year after next and $6.3 million the year after that. The legislative fiscal analysis does not go beyond that year.
It's proven fact that states that INVEST in education have a higher per capita income than states that don't. Arizona is near the bottom in terms of school funding. Every penny of that $162 million "bonus" should go to school funding, and the schools would still be woefully underfunded.
Trust me. I'm a teacher.
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.