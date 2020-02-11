Letter: Re: the Feb. 9. article “Letters to the editor”

Are you an active member of the armed forces of the United States? Will you be out of town during all the hours of voting on Election Day? Does illness prevent you from voting in person on Election Day? Do your religious beliefs prevent you from performing secular activities like voting on Election Day?
Will you be performing duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own during all the hours of voting on Election Day?
Do you have a physical disability that prevents you from voting in person on Election Day?
These are the only reasons the extremely blue state of Connecticut allows for not voting in person. I have yet to hear the cry of suppression from that state. Our AZ mail-in ballots seem to create logjams and uncertainty. Elections are resolved on Election day in the Nutmeg state. What a concept.
Mark Moral
East side
