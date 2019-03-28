As a former deputy working the courthouse I was assigned along with others to guard Moody during his self representation. Moody was allowed everyday 8 hours to phone and legal access. The personnel specifically assigned to him were not allowed to write reports or speak of his calls or statements. I repeatedly heard him confess to these murders and stood by while he used this “ law time” to call publishers, friends to which he bragged how he was beating the system, costing taxpayers money and buying time to embarrass the system. He even told me himself he murdered the women; because he was on a coke binge and needed money. I was bound by court orders not to repeat nor document these confessions. Judge Hantman followed all safe procedures to ensure a fair trial.
John Fulton
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.